Business mogul Osei Kwame Despite has been named as the African Entrepreneur of the year 2021.

Despite was adjudged winner at the 2021 African Achievers Awards held on Friday, December 10, 2021.

The awards ceremony which happens to be the 11th edition was held at the Kensignton Palace in London.

The business mogule's award was receivd on his behalf by his son, Kennedy Osei, and Despite Media Managing Director Fadda Dickson.

Kennedy shared photos from the ceremony on his Instagram page.

