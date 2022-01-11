Jackie Appiah stuns IG fans with gorgeous photo after getting new mansion

Jackie Appiah has turned heads on social media with her latest photo

The actress was seen beaming with smiles as she posed in a huge building

Not long ago, the actress gave her teeming fans and followers a sneak peek into her newly-acquired mansion in Trassaco

Beautiful Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has set many tongues wagging on social media after she dropped a scintillating photo on her Instagram page.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the actress was seen posing inside a beautiful building which looked like a mall outside the country.

She was captured wearing a white shirt over faded jeans skirt and was beaming with her infectious smile.

Jackie Appiah complemented her look with a black clutch that was hanging from her shoulder but showing in front of her.

After posting the photo, the actress captioned it with love emojis.

The photo however appeared to have been taken some time back as they actress looked a bit little than her current self.

Fans react to the photo

Many lovers of actress Jackie Appiah took to the comment section to react to the photo she dropped online,

emmiedozie had this to say:

"And #jackieappiah will be a blessing. (falz)"

tinkerstar also noted:

"Sexxxxy in white"

christ_alain_abelenguet also wrote:

"Really nice Sweetie ! Ghana girl."

patrickjahye came in with the comment:

"Adorable Beautiful Queen"

michealtunde_desigs commented:

"Ma let me turn ur logo to signage"

