Veteran Nollywood actress, Lilian Bach might be 51 but to many she looks like she just climbed the 3rd floor

The movie star recently shared new photos of herself looking like a 'sweet sixteen' on her Instagram page

Despite the fact that Lilian accompanied the photos with beautiful words and prayers to usher in the new month, Nigerians could not help but gush river her ageless beauty

Popular Nollywood actress, Lilian Bach is one of the few Nigerian stars who have had a sip from the fountain of youth as they look young despite the fact that they are well into their 50s or 60s.

The 51-year-old actress recently stunned Nigerians with new photos on Instagram where she looked like the popular slang 'sweet sixteen'.

Actress Lilian Bach poses as she shows off beauty Photo credit: @iamlilianbach

Source: UGC

Lilian donned a white shirt over wine shorts, with a face cap to match. She posed at different angkes, showing off her beauty and flawless skin.

The caption which accompanied the photos was full of prayers as the actress ushered in the last month of the year.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"We thank our God who has made it possible for us to see December. May the remaining days of this year bring us good news in Yeshua’s name. Amen. God bless you all my lovelies. Happy new month. Lots of love.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

A lot of people paid no mind to the actress' caption as many wondered and of course gushed over how great she looks at 51.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

ucheogbodo:

"Wow!! Lilian is just too beautiful."

gabsokunowo:

"While aunty Ka3na is claiming 27. Joker of the century!!!!"

pearlbeni:

"Yoooo she’s still young and cute, just when the skin is natural and not artificial."

iamcaroline_egbe:

"She can't be 51, biko she looks 30."

beccaopaluwa:

"Totally fabulous."

mylifeaswhite_:

"Baby girl for life."

Lilian Bach shares throwback photo

Nollywood actress, Lilian Bach, is not only loved for her talent as a movie star but her beauty has been one of the features that have kept attracting thousands of fans to her.

Bach gave her fans and followers on Instagram a rare opportunity to take a look into her past and how she looked at the time.

The movie star posted a photo that was taken when she was in her 20s. Bach looked gorgeous in a braided hairstyle and rocked a jewellery piece that complimented her look.

Source: Yen