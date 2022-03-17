Kantanka TV morning show host, Abena Kyei Bokaye, is a year older on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

The pretty broadcaster's age is not yet known but she is believed to be in her 30s and she even looks younger than that.

Abena Kyei is noted for her classy looks as her high sense of fashion is unquestionable.

Abena Kyei Boakye: 7 photos of Katanka TV presenter as she celebrates birthday

Source: Instagram

The kind of photos she has been sharing on her official page on Instagram defines her beauty.

As she is celebrating her birthday, YEN.com.gh is saluting her with 7 of her beautiful photos.

1. Birthday girl with beauty. She released this daring photo on her special day. Abena is just beautiful and it is a true fact:

2. Doing what she loves best, being the MC for the day at a particular event. Abena can really make her followers salivate.

3. Always on cloud nine. Smiling in a gorgeous red outfit and her posing is top-notch. The TV star is leaving no stone unturned:

4. She gets ready for the day as she flaunts her beauty on Instagram. She is one of the darling TV presenters in Ghana at the moment:

5. Abena Kyei looks gorgeous in this photo, she has got all the specs any man would be looking out for:

6. Fashion queen, she always gets it right and her smiles say it all. She has got the beauty and stop flaunting it to the world:

7. Abena Kyei doesn't look back, she is always on the move and smiling. She also love to pose for the camera as we can see it right here:

