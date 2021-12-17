Popular actress Nana Ama McBrown has shown generosity and kindness to some people she met at random

She was in the Eastern Region, where the people recognised her with her face shield and started screaming her name

McBrown stopped to wave at them and briefly asked how they were all doing

The people followed her to her car, where she doled out some money to them without even counting first

Some Ghanaians have reacted to the video and called her "one of the best" celebrities Ghana can boast of

Nana Ama McBrown has proven once again how generous she can be when she stopped in the middle of the road to give money to some people.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, McBrown is seen walking somewhere in the Eastern Region where she had parked her car close by.

It appears she went to check on something and on her way back to the car, those around were able to recognise her and started screaming her name “Ama, Ama”.

A collage of McBrown interacting with people on the road. Photo credit: @yesghanaonline/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She waved at them and as they rushed close to where her car was parked, she beckoned on them to come for “something small”, as she said in the Akan language.

The people, grownup men, and women, rushed to the car as McBrown dished out a huge sum of uncountable money to them.

Fans react to the video

Some people have reacted to the video and praised McBrown.

Constance, for instance, called her one of the best:

constancedickson94: “One of the best.”

Nharnah, observed that McBrown is humble despite being rich, and even went on to compare her with other public figures:

nharnah78: “She is soo humble despite her Riches unlike some people whom calls themselves Gospel singer and can't even give out to the Needy and then after that pick up her phone to tell social media they keep knocking at her door.”

Nana Kwesi Sam, however, called the video concert:

nana_kwesi_sam: “Concert nkoaaaaa.”

Throwback photo of McBrown, Nana Aba, Emelia Brobbey, and Mama Zimbi

Meanwhile, McBrown was recently in the news following an old photo of her, Nana Aba Anamoah, Emelia Brobbey, and Mama Zimbi, that popped up.

The four women were standing together, and you could call them the decent 'slay queens' of those times with the way they were beautifully and smartly dressed.

McBrown is the first to catch attention with her dressing that made sure her stomach laid bare. She also had a stylish necklace around her neck.

Source: Yen