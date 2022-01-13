MzGee's husband, Raymond Acquah, has come hard at Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's aide, Dr Gideon Boako

In a post on social media, Acquah described Dr Boako as a dishonest person and even suspects him to have leaked actor TT's audio message to MzGee

Acquah revealed that Bawumia's aide has been begging him behind the scenes while also unleashing goons on him

Raymond Acquah, the husband of broadcaster Gloria Akpene Acquah a.k.a. MzGee, has hit at Dr Gideon Boako, an aide to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Acquah has been incensed over the audio recording of a conversation between his wife and veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio which got leaked online.

Raymond Acquah hits out at Dr Gideon Boako

TT's leaked audio

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Adjeteyfio a.k.a. TT was heard in the leaked audio begging MzGee for leftovers from her kitchen

TT stated his reason for asking for the food as neglect and the fact that he had invested all the monies he recently received from benevolent people.

The audio caused a lot of bashing for MzGee as many social media users thought she had leaked the recording to ridicule the actor.

MzGee's defence and mention of Gideon Boako

MzGee came out to defend herself that she did not leak the audio but sent it to someone at the office of the vice president. That person turned out to be Dr Boako.

MzGee blasted Dr Boako on social media. In his defence Bawumia's aide, revealed MzGee's husband sent him the audio but he did not release it.

MzGee's husband steps in

In his narration, Dr Boako made some claims which did not go down well Raymond Acquah and he asked that he [Boako] pulled the post down.

In his latest post on Facebook, Acquah has stated he doubts Dr Boako's denial about the leakage because he [Boako] has portrayed himself asa dishonest person.

"Frankly I am now convinced your claim that you did not share the voicenote is very doubtful. Because in all these conversations you have been anything but honest," Acquah said.

Acquah explained that Boako had called to express remorse and even asked people to beg him. But on the other side, Boako was making his people attack him on social media.

"You call and pretend you are remorseful then send people to come beg me to let it go then on the other hand you unleash your goons on me. If this is not dishonesty what is it!"

Check out Raymond cquah's post below:

I got GHC40k from Chief of Staff aside from Bawumia's GHC50k - TT confesses

Meanwhile the actor at the centre of the saga got GHC40,000 from the office of the Chief of Staff when he cried out for money to pay his rent.

The money was aside the GHC50,000 that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia gifted the actor after his appeal for help.

TT revealed this while addressing an audio of him begging for help from MzGee.

