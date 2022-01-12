Actor Psalm Adjeteyfio got GHC40,000 from the office of the Chief of Staff when he cried out for money to pay his ren

The money was aside the GHC50,000 that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia gifted the actor after his appeal for help

Adjeteyfio, popularly known as TT, revealed this while addressing an audio of him begging for help from MzGee

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio has revealed that he received GHC40,000 from the office of the Chief of Staff aside Vice President Dr Bawumia's GHC 50,000.

Adjeteyfio, known as TT for his role in the popular Taxi Driver series, made the revelation while speaking on Accra-based Okay FM on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

According to TT, he received the money from the office of the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare, even before Bawumia's money came.

Actor Psalm Adjeteyfio has spoken on his leaked audio Photo source: @okay1017fm

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Call from Chief of Staff and Momo

He narrated that a call came from the office of the Chief of Staff following his appeal for funds to pay his rent.

"During the call, they asked if I was registered for Momo and I say yes. They transferred GHC40,000 directly into my Momo account," he said.

When asked why he is still begging after all this money, TT revealed that he has tolled a very rough path and he is covered in debt so some of the money had to settle it.

Watch below for the video of TT's interview as shared on UTV's Instagram page:

Audio of TT begging for help from MzGee

The actor made the revelations while addressing issues surrounding an audio recording that had him begging from leftovers from broadcaster MzGee.

In the leaked audio, he stated his reason for asking for the food as neglect and the fact that he had invested all the monies he recently received from benevolent people.

MzGee angrily reacts following accusation she leaked audio of TT begging for food

Meanwhile, following that report, Ghanaian media personality, journalist and broadcaster, Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah commonly known as MzGee, reacted to an accusation levelled against her.

An audio of veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio famed as TT begging for food from the media personality leaked online and many pointed hands at MzGee for leaking it.

In a quick rebuttal, however, the media personality indicated that she was not the one who leaked the audio.

Source: YEN.com.gh