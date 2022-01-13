A photo of Psalm Adjeteyfio counting money after an interview has gone viral

The veteran actor was seen seated in the studious of Okay FM holding some cash

TT has trended in the past few days after a viral audio of his asking MzGee for leftover went viral on social media

Former actor Psalm Adjeteyfio famed as TT of the Taxi Driver series fame has been spotted in a new photo counting money he reportedly received recently.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, TT was seen busily counting some Ghana cedi notes he was reportedly gifted.

The actor had granted an interview to Halifax Ansah Addo of Accra-based Okay FM to explain the viral audio in which he was heard asking media personality MzGee for "leftover".

Viral photo of 'broke' T.T seriously counting money like there's no tomorrow draws reactions

According to him, he was speaking figuratively and was not necessarily talking about food from MzGee's kitchen.

He went on to add that he was very doubtful that MzGee was the one who leaked the said audio with his voice.

Fans react to the photo

Many people took to the comment section to react to the photo of the veteran actor counting the cash he had received.

kweysi_swat_nyansa had this to say:

"He should count it so 2moro u don’t bloat the amount in your captions..ahunu bi p3n"

kweku_larry_ noted:

"He sanso go check am for your face to make sure ibi intact"

addoacquaye commented:

". . . hmmm, dis man will become rich whilst those of us donating to him will remain poor."

_kadua.e joked:

"This money nogo reach ooo make i count am see."

dollar_himselv noted:

"Ya Gye Sika"

nana.k00 also wrote:

"Mr begger will go buy car n come back n beg again...."

May you never find sleep - MzGee 'curses' Bawumia's aide for leaking TT's audio

Meanwhile, Ghanaian media personality, journalist and broadcaster, Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah commonly known as MzGee, has spoken again over TT's leaked audio saga.

In a post she made on Instagram, MzGee reiterated the fact that she was not the one who leaked TT's audio to the public.

She went on to call out vice presidential staff Gideon Boako and asked for sleep to elude him and peace to elude his home if he was the one who leaked the audio.

