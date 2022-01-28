Wisa Greid and his wife have warmed hearts on social media with a getaway photo

The duo was marking their first marriage anniversary and decided to show off their love

The Ghanaian musician tied the knot on January 28, 2021, in a plush ceremony

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian musician Wisa Greid known in real life as Eugene Ashie and his wife have dazzled social media with a 'destination' photo to mark their marriage anniversary.

The duo who tied the knot in 2021, is celebrating one year in marriage and decided to make fans jealous with their loved-up photo.

In a post made by Wisa Greid‘s wife, Annabell Nyamekye Twum known professionally in the music showbiz as Bella Tee, the lovebirds were seen at a natural resort.

Photos of Wisa Greid and wife. Source: Instagram/wisagreid

Source: Instagram

They appeared to be basking in the joys of nature as they took a swim in what looked like a waterfall area.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Wisa Greid was seen standing in the waterbody while holding his wife high up in his arms as they beamed with smiles.

Annabell Nyamekye Twum was wearing a colourful bikini as she enjoyed the quality time she was spending with her husband.

Bella Tee was the one who posted the photo and added the caption:

"365 days ago, I got married to the love of my life. I thank God I chose you and God knows I will choose you over and over again.. Happy anniversary sweetie darling @wisagreid"

Fans react to the post

Many fans and followers of the duo took to the comment section to react to the post and also congratulate them.

___naa___asheley_gh_ came in with the comment:

"Happy Anniversary"

__ama__endorsed also wrote:

Happy anniversary baby"

theodatizo

"Kw33333 en333l3 Happy Anniversary my people"

opata_rachel noted:

"Happy anniversary to you guys"

_eunash had this to say:

"Happy anniversary to you my love"

Sister Derby gives relationship goals with new lover in video

Award-winning Ghanaian singer Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu known by the stage name Sister Derby has made many singles jealous with her lovey-dovey video.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the Kakalika Love hitmaker was seen seated on a couch with her lover, David.

The entertainer had the legs of her lover on her laps as she used a nail cutter to cut his nails while he enjoyed the grooming experience.

Source: YEN.com.gh