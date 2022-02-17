Kelvynboy has respectfully turned down the opportunity to talk about Stonebwoy in an interview he granted

According to him, he gets the question about his current relationship with Stonebwoy a lot and did not want to answer such questions anymore

Stonebwoy and Kelvynboy worked together sometime back but the duo separated ways

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Kelvyn Brown known by the stage name Kelvynboy has said categorically that he does not want to talk about Stonebwoy.

While speaking in an exclusive interview on Hitz FM with Andy DOsty and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kelvynboy indicated that he did not want to speak about his current relationship with Srtonebwoy.

According to the Yawa No Dey hitmaker, he gets a lot of questions about his relationship with Stonebwoy and had decided not to answer questions on the topic anymore.

He pleaded with his fans not to speak ill of Stonebwoy and said he was also not going to allow anyone to speak ill of the Putuu himaker.

Kevynboy added that he did not want to dwell on the matter because both him and Stonebwoy were all making it so there was no need to muddy any waters.

He said the fact that they had their issues and had gone their separate ways meant he was going to speak ill about his former boss.

Andy Dosty who threw the question to Kelvynboy respectfully accepted the position of the dancehall star and moved on with the interview.

Stonebwoy and Kelvynboy used to work together some time ago but the duo decided to go their separate ways after some issues popped up in their camp.

