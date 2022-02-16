Shatta Wale has taken to social media to flaunt the mother of his new girlfriend, Elfreda

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Elfreda and her mother were seen dancing in a video believed to have been taken in the USA

The dancehall artiste went on to thank his girlfriend Elfreda for getting her family to accept him

Outspoken Ghanaian dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr known in the world of social media as Shatta Wale has posted his girlfriend Elfreda's mum.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Shatta Wale's girlfriend was seen dancing with a woman believed to be her mother.

It appeared the duo was at a party when the video was taken as the environment depicted a foreign feel.

Photos of Shatta Wale, Elfreda and her mum. Source: shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

There were other people present at the party who were seen making merry as Elfreda and her mother took to the dancefloor.

The duo happily displayed their dance moves as people around hailed them for their exceptional skills.

Shatta Wale thanked Elfreda for accepting him into their family and getting all her other family members to love him unconditionally.

The video which was posted by Shatta Wale on his official Instagram page came with the caption:

"My love and My inlaw Asew Rolls Royce in America. Thank you Oyo for this love your family keeps showing me @elfy_officiall"

Fans react to the video

Many followers of Shatta Wale took to the comment section to react to the video he posted and also hailed him for loving Elfreda unconditionally.

amgpablogh came in with the comment:

"Happy birthday our #SM queen"

tonight_collection_ had this to say:

"We love her"

mawutor.yhw noted:

"Asew Rolls Royce"

arnoldthegreatest also commented:

"Wale you sabi market o. She fine pass"

smiley_shatta_dem also wrote:

"Love is beautiful"

munashjeff had this to say:

"Happy birthday to beautiful Queen"

Source: YEN.com.gh