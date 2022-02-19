Ebony lookalike Choqolate GH drops stunning bedroom photos, fans react

Pretty Ghanaian star Choqolate GH has wowed her many followers on social media with some photos

The burgeoning singer dropped photos of herself enjoying some alone time in what looked like her bedroom

Choqolate GH has come to be noted for dropping dazzling photos of herself online which attract a lot of attention

Ever-radiant Ghanaian dancehall singer and businesswoman, Choqolate GH, has dazzled the internet with some new photos of herself which are causing traffic online.

In the latest set of photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram handle of the artiste, Choqolate GH was seen flaunting her natural beauty as she posed in what looked like her bedroom.

The pretty artiste and businesswoman was captured in the bedroom as she sat on what looked like a queen-sized bed as she flaunted a bouquet made of cedi notes.

Photos of Choqolate GH. Source: Instagram/choqolate_gh

Source: Instagram

Choqolate GH was photographed while wearing a black t-shirt over a pair of bodycon jeans shorts.

One of the photos saw her posing in front of a mirror in the bedroom as she took a selfie of herself with her own phone.

After posting the photos, Choqolate GH captioned them:

"There is only one HAPPINESS in life to LOVE and to be LOVED"

Fans react to the photo and caption

Many followers of the gorgeous young lady took to the comment section to shower sweet words on Choqolate GH.

ernest.brooks.9081 simply wrote:

"Gorgeous"

ackroller also noted:

"God is sooo Good"

quinware_ had this to say:

"Thick chocolate"

There were many comments that showed many people were madly in love with Choqolate GH's latest photos.

Choqolate GH has always been considered as singer Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, famed as Ebony Reigns' look alike due to the striking resemblance they share.

Source: YEN.com.gh