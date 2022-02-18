Sister Derby has dazzled her teeming fans and followers with some photos of herself

The versatile singer was seen seated on the bathroom sink while dressed in what looked like a bikini

The Ghanaian songstress and her new lover announced her relationship with her new man some months ago

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu famed as Sister Derby, has dazzled in a stunning photo she took in the bathroom.

In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the Kakalika Love hitmaker was seen posing inside what looked like the bathroom on a hotel.

Sister Derby had posed on top of the wash sink dressed in an outfit that appeared to have been made from some glittering material.

Sister Derby causes traffic online as she dazzles in bathroom photo

Source: Instagram

The singer's outfit appeared to be a knitted dress as she posed with a straight look on her face.

After posting the photo, Sister Derby captioned it:

"Dey wan make I whisper my love for u, but me I go shout o "

Fams react to the post

Many fans and followers of the singer took to the comment section to react to the post she made.

9odsplan_dgaf came in with the comment:

"You got a nice feet Damn such a turn on"

ashlyarmahlogoligi also wrote:

"I don’t know when am goin to fix my phone to start my do on this picture"

chris_scandy had this to say:

"The African Mermaid"

Profile of Sister Derby's new lover

Sister Derby's bae, David Aboamah, is reported to hail from the Northern region but lives in Accra.

He is described as a self-employed entrepreneur whose work has a lot to do with online business and transactions.

Sister Derby announced that she was dating again after she was spotted in a lip-lock with the young man on their recent trip to Zanzibar.

Black Sherif meets his classmates in town; hugs them and takes their numbers in video

Meanwhile, Ghanaian musician Mohammed Ismail Sherif famed as Black Sherif, has warmed hearts online with a video of him chatting with his classmates in town.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Back Sherif who was attending an interview at a radio station decided to stop and chat with his schoolmates he bumped into.

The First and Second Sermon hitmaker appeared to have left his team to chat with his mates and was seen beaming with smiles at the opportunity.

Source: YEN.com.gh