Kalsoume Sinare Dazzles In Latest Video While Showing Off Her Abundant Wealth

Kalsoume Sinare has dazzled her teeming fans in a new video she posted on her official Instagram page

The actress put one of her powerful cars on display as she cruised through town and jamming to some music

Kalsoume Sinare is married to Ghanaian football living legend, Tony Baffoe and the duo have kids together

Multiple award-winning veteran actress, Kalsoume Sinare-Baffoe, has given her ardent fans a sneak peek into her wealthy living in a new video she posted online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the veteran actress, Kalsoume Sinare was seen driving through town while glowing like never before.

The video saw her wearing a black dress and complimented her looks with a headscarf beautifully wrapped around her head.

She was seen walking from one end of her home to the car lot and showed off her plush cars.

Apart from showing off her high sense of fashion, the veteran actress also used the opportunity to flaunt her huge mansion and the expensive fleet of cars in her parking lot.

After posting the video of herself, actress Kalsoume Sinare captioned it love emojis.

Celebs and fans of Kalsoume Sinare share their views on the video

Many of her fans and followers took to the comment section to shower glowing comments on her as they admired her beauty.

richierichjoe came in with the comment:

"My crush"

spankybeatz also wrote:

"This young Lady wont grow old da. Such beauty"

aglahloretta noted:

"WOW! I love the vibes"

There were many comments that proved Kaloume Sinare was loved by her teeming fans and followers.

Source: YEN.com.gh