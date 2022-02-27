There is a saying that disability is not inability and that is the big story of Chairman Heatboss who is very popular on Instagram.

Chairman Heatboss is well noted for releasing videos of popular Ghanaian songs as a way of promoting those songs.

He might be down syndrome but he is very intelligent as on most occasions he is spotted showing off his swag.

Chairman Heatboss: 9 Photos of The Instagram Celeb Who Has Been Promoting Top GH songs (Photo credit: Instagram/Chairman Heatboss)

Source: Instagram

As he has been wowing fans with his video, YEN.com.gh is celebrating him with 9 of his best photos.

1. Chairman is really on top of his game, check his living room, the swag, and the pose. He is not leaving any stone unturned:

2. Chairman feeling himself in this video. He is having himself worked and he is really enjoying it:

3. Say cheese, Chairman has posed nicely for the camera. He can't take his eyes away from the camera:

4. Too much drip, that is Chairman for you and he killed it. Just take a look at his swag. He is really enjoying life:

5. Chairman doing big man things here. He has a photo with Kuami Eugene in the studios of Accra-based radio station Hitz FM:

6. Chairman behind the wheel and he can't stop jamming to the song in the background. He looks so happy:

7. Happiness is free, he just dripped and gave us a beautiful smile. Chairman is not playing at all:

8. Oh my word what a swag as Chairman posed of the camera in a yellow top posing handsomely for the camera:

9. Chairman is serious in this photo and fans are loving him. He has now been going viral with his videos and photos:

