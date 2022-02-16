Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, never gave up on his career as he pushed so hard to realize his dream of becoming a superstar.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Two years ago, Black Sherif was an underground artiste but with his determination, he is now regarded as one of the top musicians in Ghana at the moment.

In 2021, Black Sheriff released his First Sermon which enjoyed massive airplay, he didn't stop there as he dropped the Second Sermon which went viral.

Black Sherif: 5 photos that explain how Killa Blacko has grown to become a superstar (Photo credit: Instagram/Black Sherif)

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif's Second Sermon caught the attention of Grammy Award winner, Burnaboy and the Nigerian invited the Ghanaian as they came out with a remix of the Second Sermon.

Black Sherif is now enjoying his fame and money now but his current progress didn't come on a silver platter.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

YEN.com.gh has compiled 5 photos that show how Black Sherif is enjoying his current fame.

1. Black Sheriff can't stop flaunting what he has got now. Looking so focused and he is eyeing the ultimate:

2. In the studios doing what he loves best. Black Sheriff's talent is awesome and his lyrics are top-notch:

3. Black Sheriff with his bulldog, Killer Blacko is really enjoying his fame now. You can't begrudge him because he has worked himself to the top:

4. Too much talent, Black Sheriff on stage showing the massive crown his talent. He is one of the stars pushing the country to the top:

5. He is the man and Black Sheriff looks so handsome. God has really blessed him and he is not leaving any stone unturned:

Black Sherif is officially known as Mohammed Ismail Sherif and he is known at home as Kwaku Frimpong which he mentioned in the Second Sermon song.

Apart from his stage name, Black Sherif also goes by the nickname Blacko. He was born on January 9, 2002.

UPSA lecturer 'dresses' Black Sherif on campus; video drops

Black Sherif might be the biggest artiste currently in Ghana but it doesn't exempt him from following the rules as a student of the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

A video posted online sees the artiste being reprimanded by the lecturer of the institution who questioned him about what he was wearing.

Source: YEN.com.gh