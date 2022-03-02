Sports broadcaster Nathan Quao has got married to his beautiful fiance called Georgina a.k.a. Maame Adjoa

The Citi FM/TV presenter and his fiance's marriage ceremony came off in Accra on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Photos of the wedding which was attended by a good number of sports broadcasters in the nations' capital have popped up

Citi FM/TV sports presenter Nathan Quao has gone of the eligible bachelors list. Quao has got hitched in a lovely marriage ceremony in Accra

The broadcaster tied the knot with his beautiful fiance, identified as Georgina a.k.a. Maame Adjoa on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Quao who is the editor of the Citi Sports desk announced his marriage by sharing some photos on Twitter.

In his tweet, Quao indicated that he had promised to make Maame Adjoa his wife and it had happened two years after the promise.

"Two years ago, I said I would make @Maame__Adjoa Mrs. Quao. Well, that happened today. To God be the glory," his tweet read.

Gary Al-Smith, Juliet Bawuah, others grace wedding

Their marriage ceremony of Nathan Quao saw a number of Ghanaian sports broadcasters coming through to celebrate with their colleague.

The likes of Gary Al-Smith, Juliet Bawuah, and Fentuo Tahiri were present at the wedding. Others included Kokui Selormey.

See more photos from the wedding below:

