Actor and politician John Setor Dumelo was one of the guests at the white wedding of businessman Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah.

Kojo Jones has got married to his heartthrob Raychel Osei. The marriage ceremony started with a plush traditional wedding in Kumasi on Wednesday, March 23.

The CEO of Empire Domus completed their ceremony with a plush white wedding on Sunday, March 27, 2022. The white wedding was held at Labadi Beach in Accra.

John Dumelo was among the many prominent guests at Kojo Jones' white wedding Photo source: @naya_tv_online, @live_weddings_with_kwaku

Arriving at the wedding, Dumelo who happened to be one of the many prominent personalities at the ceremony, came with his wife, Gifty.

Dumelo and his wife looked gorgeous for the occasion. See their video below:

