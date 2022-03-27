Young businessman Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah and his wife, Raychel, Osei have concluded their marriage ceremony with a plush white wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The ceremony, a beach wedding, was held at Labadi Beach on Sunday March 27, 2022, saw many prominent Ghanaians in attendance.

Among them were Kennedy Osei, General Manager of Despite and first son of Osei Kwame Despite. Kennedy turned up with his beautiful wife, Tracy Osei.

Kennedy Osei and Tracy turned up to support Kojo Jones at his wedding Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa, @focus_shots

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In a video YEN.com.gh sighted on Instagram page, @sweet_maame_adwoa, the lovely couple is seen in beautiful outfits. While Kennedy rocked what looks like a political suit, Tracy wore a peach-coloured dress.

The husband had a glass of drink in his hand. Tracy was full of smiles as they posed for the camera.

See below for the video:

Source: YEN.com.gh