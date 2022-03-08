Aaron Adatsi's girlfriend has dazzled many on social media with some stunning photos of herself

She was seen flaunting her new hairstyle in a number of photos which have gained massive traction

The pretty young lady is noted for posting loved-up photos and videos with her boyfriend who is an actor

Eyram, the girlfriend beautiful girlfriend of YOLO star Aaron Adatsi has wowed many on social media with her stunning photos glowing like a priceless diamond.

The young lady noted for flaunting her beauty online in photos and videos has once again wowed many with her matchless beauty.

She was seen showing off her natural face and new hairstyle in some photos she shared on her official Instagram page and sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Eyram was seen beaming with smiles as she flaunted her new hairstyle - long rasta style for all to see.

She was wearing a black shirt over a pair of bodycon red trousers as she posed for the photos.

After posting the photos, Eyram captioned them:

"Happy birthday Ghana Unity, Peace and Integrity Let me crush on this beautiful hair"

