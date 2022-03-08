The baby mama of blogger Zionfelix has flaunted her lovely family in a beautiful photo

Erica was seen in the photo with her mother, father and beautiful two sisters who were all wearing Kente-themed outfits

The pretty Erica gained prominence online after it came out that she was carrying the baby of Zionfelix

Erica, the baby mama of award-winning Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix known in real life as Felix Adomako Mensah, has been spotted in a photo flaunting her family.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Erica was seen posing with her mother, father and two pretty sisters.

It appears the lovely family were celebrating Ghana's Independence Day in their base abroad and decided to pose for a photo.

Photos of Erica. Source: ericus_kyem

Source: Instagram

The entire family was clad in regal Kente outfits as they beamed with smiles for the camera for the memorable photo.

Erica's dad was seen clad in a full-piece Kente cloth like a king as his 'girls' showed off pretty African-styled outfits made from the Kente cloth.

The photo was posted on the Instagram page of Erica who captioned it:

"Happy Independence Day and added an emoji of Ghana's flag"

Erica's followers react to the photo she posted

Many followers of Erica took to the comment section to drop lovely words for the family of five and praised them over their Kente-themed photo.

roselynagypomaa1993 came in with the comment:

"Wow nice family"

bellaobaa commented:

"Wow may God protect this family"

awula_naa22 also noted:

"This is what we call family"

renatestheramankwa noted:

"I like you dear keep staying at your one Conner u are chosen one"

Source: YEN.com.gh