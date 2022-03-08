A video showing a young man who looks like musician Black Sherif has erupted massive laughter online

The young man was seen dressed like the First and Second Sermon hitmaker and even made some mannerisms to that effect

Not long ago, the lookalikes of Kidi and King Promise also hit the campus of the University of Ghana

A young man said to be the lookalike of First and Second Sermon hitmaker Black Sherif who is known in real life as Mohammed Ismail Sherif has popped up.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the young man was seen dressed exactly like the popular musician.

The young man was seen standing on what looked like a field as he 'checked out' his own swag amid praise-singing from his hypeman.

Photos of Black Sherif and Lookalike. Source: ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

A young man could be heard telling others that the lookalike was actually the rapper and that he was the one who sang the Second Sermon remis with Nigerian star Burna Boy.

The rapper's lookalike could be seen turning around to get the camera to capture his outfit while he beamed with smiles.

He was seen wearing a durag just like Black Sherif and also sported a similar beard.

The lookalike complimented his looks with some jewellry just like the rapper while wearing a pair of sunglasses.

Ghanaian blogger GH Kwaku posted the video and captioned it:

"Another Low budget Black Sherrif"

Fans react to the video of Black Sherif's lookalike

Many social media users took to the comment section to react to the new video.

fillaboyzdotcom came in with the comment:

"Killer Bracko"

efyasweetlips begged to differ:

"Abeg he doesn’t look like him wai aaah why"

_madeinaccra_ wrote:

"Ekom paaah nii"

johnsonblaq quizzed:

"Did i hear BRACKO??"

Source: YEN.com.gh