Sandra Ababio has wowed her teeming fans on social media with a new photo she posted on Instagram

The actress was seen rocking a beautiful white dress while standing on the porch of a plush house

Sandra Ababio is noted for dazzling her fans with her beautiful photos and videos

Ghanaian actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio has caused a massive stir on social media after she dropped a new photo of herself looking as stunning as never before.

The Kumawood star, in a new post on her official Instagram handle, was photographed wearing a beautiful white bodycon dress while posing on a porch of what looked like a mansion.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sandra Ababio complimented her looks with some jewellery, her long dazzling hair and topped it up with some artificial fingernails.

The actress looked straight into the camera without smiling as she got the moment captured for her teeming followers on social media.

After posting the photo on her page, Sandra Ababio captioned it:

"Photography is more than just capturing faces; it's about capturing souls"

Followers of Sandra Ababio react to the photo

Many followers of the pretty Kumawood actress took to the comment section to react to the photo.

dorisatweribaah came in with the comment:

"screen goddess"

prosperkwameayivi noted:

"Beautiful one"

tillybaby12 wrote:

"Empress one"

humbledove9 had this to say:

"I'm crushing on you always"

billy.billycrash also commented:

"U got my soul my love"

There were many such comments under the photo Sandra Ababio posted that showed she was adored like a queen by her loyal followers.

