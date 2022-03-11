Kafui Danku and her adorable son have wowed social media yet with their latest photos

The lovely duo was seen posing for a number of photos in what looked like some parts of their plush home

Kafui Danku and her kids, Baby Lorde and Titan are noted for mesmerizing their teeming fans with the adorable family photos

Actress and movie producer, Kafui Danku has once again left her fans and followers on cloud nine after she dropped some photos of herself and her lovely son, Titan.

In a new set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kafui Danku and her son were seen posing for photos looking radiant and as beautiful as ever.

Kafui Danku, together with Titan, were seen in what looked like their living room as mother and son underwent a bonding session.

Photos of Kafui Danku. Source: @kafuidanku

Source: Instagram

Titan was seen on his mother's lap while resting his head on her chest in the special moment.

Kafui Danku on the other hand, was seen trying to scribble something on a paper that was on a clipboard while holding a pen in her hand.

In some of the photos, Kafui Danku and Titan were spotted on a bed as they played. The actress was wearing a black dress while Titan wore an orange t-shirt over a pair of shorts.

After posting the photos on her official Instagram page, Kafui Danku captioned them:

"Blessed"

Fans react to Kafui Danku's photos

Many loyal followers of the actress and her adorable kids took to the comment section to react to the photos she posted.

nharnahadjoatristy came in with the comment:

"President and the mother"

aslammahdi419 also wrote:

"Much love"

official_sandra_adjoa simply noted:

"Queen"

