Blogger Zionfelix has wowed many on social media with a beautiful photo of himself and adorable son

The photo showed the popular blogger holding his son close to his chest as they took part in a photoshoot session

The photo was shared by Erica, the mother of the child who quite recently shared a photo of her adorable family

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Well-known Ghanaian entertainment and celebrity blogger, Zionfelix known in real life as Felix Adomako Mensah, has dazzled many online with a photo.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Zionfelix and his son who has come to be known as Adomako Jnr, were seen having a photoshoot session.

Both father and son were wearing white shirts as they posed for the camera in the adorable photo which was posted by Erica, the baby boy's mother.

Photos of Zionfelix and Erica. Source: fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

Zionfelix was wearing a white long-sleeved shirt but had folded a part of the shirt's arm while his cute son was clad in a white short-sleeved shirt.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

As usual, Felix Adomako Jnr's face was away from the camera while his dad beamed with smiles as he looked into the camera.

Mother of Felix Adomako Jnr known on social media as Ericus_Kyem, posted the photo and captioned it:

"The Felixs" while adding a love emoji to it.

Fans of Zionfelix react to the adorable photo with his son

Many ardent followers of the blogger took to the comment section to heap praises on the blogger over his matchless love for his children.

appiah6195 simply wrote:

"Beautiful pic"

mobteresa noted:

"Senior and Junior"

forerverin_ also commmented:

"Zion is a good father and I like him for that. See how he’s always showing up for the two babies. This is beautiful"

barbara_date_rush6 also wrote:

"Wow daddy first fruits we love you dad @zionfelixdotcom"

Zionfelix, Minalyn Touch And Their Daughter Go On Vacation In France; Adorable Photos Pop Up

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Felix Adomako Mensah known in the world of entertainment as Zionfelix, was spotted in lovely photos with his family.

In recent photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Zionfelix, together with his girlfriend Mina Lawal famed as Minalyn Touch and their daughter Adepa, were seen in photos.

It was learnt that the trio was in France on vacation and they took to social media to flaunt their cute family moment.

Source: YEN.com.gh