Kisa Gbekle has opened up about having a baby boy recently through Caesarian Section

According to the actress, she had the baby alone and had been through hell but did not mention anything about the child's dad

Kisa Gbekle was recently dragged on social media over her "ashawo season" comment on the Delay Show

Pretty Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle has reacted opened up about welcoming a baby boy recently and has spoken passionately about the subject in a new video.

Kisa Gbekle, in a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on her official Instagram page was seen seated in what looked like her plush living room.

She confirmed recently having a son and said she wanted to touch on a number of issues related to the subject matter.

According to her, the boy looked more like a girl and recounted how much she loved him with all her heart.

Speaking about her son, Kisa Gbekle noted that she had the child through Caesarean Section and added that she had been through hell with him.

The pretty actress however did not speak about her son's father and said she was singlehandedly taking care of him.

Kisa Gbekle went on to refute claims and headlines making rounds that she did not love her son and maintained that contrary to those claims, her son was her world.

Kisa Gbekle Clarifies "Ashawo Season" Comment In Exclusive Interview

Kisa Gbekle recently reacted to criticism she received on social media following an interview she granted media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso.

While speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh, Kisa Gbekle stated categorically that her comments were taken out of context and did not have any literal implication.

The actress while speaking to Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show, indicated that 2022 was going to be her "ashawo season"

According to her, the "ashawo season" was not a literal answer but something she said following its trend ever since Ghanaian musician Kwesi Arthur first said it in an interview.

Kisa Gbekle said her rather harmless reply which was a joke had attracted unmerited backlash and criticism her way.

"I didn’t really mean that ashawo season. I actually felt bad how the thing was taken out of context", Kisa Gbekle told YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh