Rapper Sarkodie has lamented the high costs of fuel in the country and has hinted at not using his car

The Highest rapper took to social media to make a post about fuel prices and said he was going to make only Zoom calls when he comes back to Ghana

Fuel prices have taken a gargantuan spike in a last few days and has left many Ghanaians worried

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo famed as Sarkodie, has opened up about recent spike in fuel prices which has left much to be desired.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the rapper, in a post sighted by YEN.com.gh indicated that the fuel prices had reached cut-throat levels.

According to him, he was not currently in the country but had already advised himself before making the return trip.

The Oofeetsor hitmaker indicated that he was not going to use his car or even step out when he returns to Ghana.

He hinted that he was rather going to stay at home and go for meetings on the internet through Zoom.

Sarkodie's post on Twitter read:

"Staying indoor when I touch down GH … Zoom calls only … #FuelPrices"

Fans Of Sarkodie React To The Post

In a matter of minutes, SarkNation fans and Ghanaians in general 'marched' straight to his wall. Many ardent fans of the rapper took to the comment section to react to the post he made.

One fan wanted to find out why Sarkodie was not staying indoors in the UK.

