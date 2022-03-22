Top Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, and her kids have once again entertained fans with their TikTok video

In their latest clip, the film star and her children rocked camouflage outfits with oversized shoes belonging to her husband

The video raised a lot of funny comments on social media with fans noting that Mercy’s husband’s shoes have suffered in their hands

Popular Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson and her kids have once again left fans amused over their latest TikTok video.

Just recently, the film star took to her official Instagram page to share their latest video together.

In the clip, Mercy and her kids were seen rocking camouflage outfits as she taught them how to march, while they recreated a popular TikTok sound.

Mercy Johnson and kids in hilarious TikTok video. Photos: @mercyjohnsonokojie

The actress and her children all wore oversized shoes, obviously belonging to her husband, as they stood at attention and waited for instructions.

Even Mercy’s youngest child, Divine, was not left out and she was also given a pair of big shoes to wear. The little girl looked excited to be involved.

See the video below:

Internet users react

Read what some fans and celebrities had to say about Mercy Johnson’s video below:

Iamyvonnejegede:

“Your husband shoes don hear am for this life.”

Babarex0:

“Oga shoes don suffer.”

Angeltuny:

“It's their shoe for me, abeg how can I order mine.”

Amaaraa.26:

“ What did I just watch chai.”

Onyi_micheal:

“Is the shoes for me.”

Interesting.

