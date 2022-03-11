Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, has shared her excitement with fans after her daughter, Purity, represented her school in a swimming competition

The World School Games competition took place in Dubai and Purity represented her school in swimming

Mercy noted that she could not stop shedding tears at her daughter’s achievement as she posted photos and videos online

Much loved Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, has taken to social media to gush over her first daughter, Purity, after she represented her school in a world competition.

Taking to Instagram, Mercy noted that Purity participated in the World School Games and she represented her institution in swimming.

The competition took place in Dubai and the actress noted that since the first time her daughter was born, this was the first time she was letting her leave her sight.

Mercy added that Purity’s father accompanied her on the trip. The actress also noted that even though her daughter did not win, she was extremely proud of her that she could not stop shedding tears.

According to her, it was her daughter’s first tournament and she had less than a year to prepare.

Mercy wrote:

“Did she win? No

Am I proud? Yes. So proud that I can't stop tearing up.

This is her first tournament and she had less than a month to prepare.

She is and will do greater than mummy. Things I never dreamt of as a child are been accomplished by her and that makes me happy. ..

May all our hopes and dreams for our kids come to pass, may we never cry over them IJN. Amen.”

See photos and videos of Purity in Dubai for the competition:

Fans and celebrities join Mercy Johnson in celebrating her daughter

After Mercy shared the photos and videos from the Dubai trip online, congratulatory messages started to pour in from fans and celebrities.

Read some of them below:

Toyin_abraham:

“Go purity alaye wa we born her together so they always tag me next time you say since we born purity❤️❤️❤️.”

Zeeliciousfoods:

“Proud moment!!❤️❤️❤️.”

Sexydivasabode:

“Go Purity Keep soaring higher and higher .”

Abayomi_alvin:

“See as Pikins dey swim like fish”

Nice one.

Wizkid's son Boluwatife flies to Dubai with mum for sports competition

Singer Wizkid's first baby mama, Shola Ogudu, recently took to her Instagram page announcing her son Boluwatife’s trip to Dubai to represent his school at the World School Games competition.

An excited Shola wrote:

"@official_tifebalogun steady making mama proud as he goes on to represent his school at the @wsgevents in Dubai and I’m more than elated to go out there to SUPPORT my baby with a fellow mama supporting her baby too wish us LUCK."

Also letting the world in on his accomplishment, the young man shared a picture of himself on his Instagram page while announcing that he is in Dubai to represent his school.

Source: YEN.com.gh