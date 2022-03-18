Afia Schwarzenegger has invoked the popular river deity, Antoa, to strike her dead if she has not received a GHC50,000 donation from Ghana’s Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare.

“I don’t know why some people are also foolish enough to believe that I would broadcast about monies that politicians have given me, if they really haven’t given me. IF the Chief of Staff had not given me money, there’s no way I would’ve said she has. Let Antoa kill me if I haven’t received any money of that sort.”

She included the New Patriotic Party (NPP) foot soldiers who had released a statement to condemn the supposed donation in her curses.

Afia Schwar and Frema Opare.

Source: Instagram

“Let it also Kill all the party members involved including those who have turned their backs on me, if I’m speaking lies,” she said.

In the video she posted on her Instagram page, the former Television host attacked the NPP for what she described as “a stab in the back.”

“Can you pay me for all the times I campaigned for you? I’m still shocked you could do this because I risked my life to campaign for the NPP.”

Accoriding to Afia, she almost lost her life in a car crash while campaigning for the NPP. She indicated that the party, after assuming office, has neglected an individual who is now bed-ridden as a result of the supposed accident.

In the video, she spat on the floor and asked why the NPP members are talking ill of her because of mere GHC50,000.

