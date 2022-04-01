A lady was amazed that her framed photo in her boyfriend's house was dumped inside a trash carton

The lady accused the man of cheating in her absence, saying that is the only explanation for his act

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video wondered why a lady's picture would be on the wall of a guy's house if they are not married yet

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A video shared online has shown the moment a lady came home to see her framed photo in her boyfriend's dustbin.

The lady whose face did not show in the clip lamented as she showed where the picture was kept. She said that her lover did that because he most probably brought another girl home.

A lady went online to accuse her boyfriend of cheating. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

He never wanted me to come back

In the video sent to @instablog9ja, the lady was heard saying no wonder the man never wanted her to come back on the same day. The pained girlfriend added that the lover could not even find a proper place like inside a wardrobe to put it.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Watch the video below (swipe):

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3,000 comments with more than 19,000 likes.

Are you two married?

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to the post below:

quirkeccentric said:

"Why will you place your pictures in a man's house when you are not married to him."

babaibejioflagos said:

"Picture hanging in boyfriend house before marriage?"

shapersbytee said:

"Una like to keep property for man house wey never marry una!! Nna eehn."

mcee_slimjoe said:

"But come to think of it why your gf picture go dey your house."

_mhizz_bella said:

"Why you hang your picture for man when never marry you for house."

sonsymentor said:

"Na girlfriend you be o, you don carry picture enter your BF house. Make una dey geh sense nau."

dave.jnr__ said:

"Funny enough you will still continue to date him."

mr_robmichael said:

"That’s not true, the gentleman was just trying to clean the wall and he had to place the picture in a secure place."

He broke my heart

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady in a TikTok video shared online narrated how a young man she has been in a relationship with for three years decided to leave her.

She made a collaged video of their memories together right to the time that everything broke down between them.

In the initial part of the clip, the lady and the boy could be seen dancing together. Seconds after, a snap of their last chat popped up. The last part of the clip has the lady looking bereaved on the bed.

Source: YEN.com.gh