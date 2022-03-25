An earlier publication by YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady identified from Twitter as akosuahtracy1 shared that just a month after ending things with the man she was dating, she found out he was getting married to another woman.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The lady identified as Akosua Tracy revealed that she was with her partner for four good years.

Young man hugging a lady, Ghanaian lady making video Photo credit: Junior Asiama / 500px/Getty Images, akosuahtracy1/Tiktok

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Source: YEN.com.gh