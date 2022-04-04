Strongman's daughter, Baby Simona, has cracked ribs on social media after joining the one legge dance craze

In her latest video, the two-year-old show off impressive dance moves and mimicked every move like an adult

After seeing Baby Simona's one legge moves in the video, many people have been wondering if she is still a kid

Simona Ama Ahyia Osei, the little daughter of rapper Strongman, has dazzled social media with a new video.

Simona's video shows her giving off some interesting moves as she did the viral 'one lege' dance challenge.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the two-year-old is seen dressed in a white and blue Louis Vuitton t-shirt over a pair of blue shorts. She had blue Birkenstock slippers to match.

Strongman's daughter is cracking ribs with her one legge dance

Source: Instagram

Standing inside what looks like her parents' living room, danced her heart out to the song playing in the background.

She pulled out her tongue and tried to move only one of her legs as the person in the song tires to teach. She also did hand gestures and bent down low whenever the 'instruction' came in the song.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Simona's caption read:

"Mood for the weekMay this week be fruitful...pls rate my dance."

Simona leaves many people laughing

After seeing Simona's dance, many of her followers have been left laughing. Some shared their thoughts in the comment section wondering if she is a little girl.

mharme_konadu_42 said:

"Little Grandma."

baby_naa__ said:

"You can’t tell me otherwise Simona has been here before because eii."

frema_________ said:

"Eiiii….Akwadaa nni wiase biom. No one can compete with her asweargad whattt! ❤️."

globaladusafowah said:

"Eiiiiiii Ewurade, mon Bebe ❤️❤️❤️❤️, you pass me oooo, haaaa ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Source: YEN.com.gh