Songstress Efya has spoken a video of herself with a huge belly bump which has gone viral on social media

In a response to the critics of her bump, the singer has described social media commentary on the video wild

The belly bump in the video which was recorded at Confidence Haugens 4gth birthday party has stirred pregnancy rumours

Ghanaian singing sensation Efya, known in private life as Jane Awindor, has spoken amid rumours that she is pregnant.

Many social media users have thought the singer to be pregnant after her latest video popped up on Instagram.

Efya was one of the guests at the 48th birthday celebration of socialite Confidence Haugen at her plush mansion.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Efya joined the likes of Nadia Buari, Anita Sefa Boakye, Obofowaa, Zynnell Zuh, to party with her godmother.

Just as she does it always, the singer went to the party 'slaying' in a very skimpy dress which showed more than enough.

In one of the many videos from the party posted on Instagram by blogger Nkonkonsa, Efya is seen with a protruding belly.

The video of her protruding belly left a lot of social media users wondering if she was pregnant.

Taking the comment section of the same post, Efya seemed dumbfounded by some of the comments. She described them as wild amid laughter emojis.

" Y’all wild in these comments ," she said.

See her comment below (in red rectangle):

Fans show support to Efya

Efya's reply to critics has got support from other social media users who think the rumourmongers are prying too much.

mavisdarkowa said:

@efya_nokturnal don't mind them.

skies_and_dreams said:

"@efya_nokturnal take no notice."

ghanaians_onpoint

"I'm shocked women in these comments are laughing too. Eeeei, These are the reasons why a lot of women end up doing liposuction.There are a-lot of reasons why her tummy can look like that. Do y’all know a woman’s tummy can look bloated during her period. Eeeei."

Source: YEN.com.gh