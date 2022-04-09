Efya, the songstress, has sparked rumours of her being possibly pregnant after stepping out in a new video

Efya turned up for the 48th birthday celebration of her godmother Confidence Haugen in a skimpy dress which revealed so much

One of the things her dress revealed was Efya's protruding belly which stuck out like that of a pregnant woman

Many social media users who have seen the video have been left wondering if the singer has taken seed

Ghanaian songstress Efya, known in private life as Jane Awindor, has set tongues wagging with her look in a new video.

Efya was one of the guests at the 48th birthday celebration of socialiate Confidence Haugen at her plush mansion.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Efya joined the likes of Nadia Buari, Anita Sefa Boakye, Obofowaa, Zynnell Zuh, to party with her godmother.

Just as she does it always, the singer went to the party 'slaying' in a very skimpy dress which showed more than enough.

In one of the many videos from the party posted on Instagram by blogger Nkonkonsa, Efya is seen with a protruding belly.

The belly stuck out infront of her in a way that one could not miss seeing it while she interacted with guests at the party.

Ghanaians wonder if Efya is pregnant

While Efya's protruding belly could well be the result of something she might have ate or a bloated stomach, many social media users are wondering if it is pregnancy.

Below are some of the comments on the video:

yussifhajiarukaya said:

"Is Efya pregnant?"

tryshaa_xoxo said:

"But it seems Efya is pregnant."

beautifulglow_skincare said:

"Is Efya pregnant? Or it’s my eyes?Eeee."

mandy_jael_berry_woods said:

"Those asking if EFYA if pregnant lol she ain’t . And what’s ur own if she is ? Is she not old enough to get pregnant? Boie ! Anyways that’s reality ."

