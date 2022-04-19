Anita Sefa Boakye, the bride of one of Ghana's biggest weddings in recent times, has stepped out in a new video.

The video has Anita who married Adinkra Pie CEO Barima Osei Mensah in a four-day wedding, showing off her beauty without makeup.

In the video which has been posted on the Instagram page Sweet Maame Adwoa, Anita wore a colourful dress while she spent time at a shop.

Anita Sefa Boakye has stepped out in a no-makeup video Photo source: @swet_maame_adwoa

She wore long hair and had very minimal makeup, if any, on. Notwithstanding the no makeup appearance, Anita still looked as gorgeous as she is known to be.

Standing in the midst of some friends, Anita was talking with a lady when a man in the background started recording the video.

Just after the man started talking and shooting the video, Mrs Adinkra, as some on social media prefer to call her, tried to hide her face from the camera. But the person filming did not stop. She had no choice but to allow it while giving off an infectious smile.

Anita Sefa Boakye's natural look without makeup stirs reactions

Following the emergence of the video, many social media users have been impressed by Anita's natural looks. For some she even looked more beautiful than her videos with makeup.

Afia Ampem said:

"She is more beautiful without makeup ."

Frankie said:

"Oo cute..but we also need Anita Akufo real face without makeup ."

Philflexy said:

"She's really beautiful without makeup natural beauty."

Portia Gyan said:

"To me she’s more beautiful without makeup ."

Auguster said:

"More beautiful in real than in makeup."

