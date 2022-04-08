Socialite Confidence Haugen has celebrated her 48th birthday with a lovely party in her plush mansion

The party saw the likes of Nadia Buari, Zynnell Zuh, Efya, Anita Sefa Boakye, Obofowaa, and other prominent people in attendance

Beautiful videos from Confidence's star-studded birthday party have just emerged on social media

Ghanaian socialite Confidence Haugen of Aphrodisiac Club fame has celebrated her birthday in grand style.

Confidence, Ghana's representative to the sixth edition of Big Brother Africa reality show, turned 48 years old on Friday, April 8, 2022.

She started her celebration by releasing some stunning photos on her Instagram page.

Confidence Haugen has held a star-studded birthday party Photo source: @nkonkonsa

Later in the day, Confidence hosted a grand birthday party in her house which she calls Mamaga Mansion.

The birthday party saw loads of top stars and other prominent ladies join Confidence at her home to celebrate..

Nadia Buari, Zynnell Zuh, Efya, Victoria Lebene, Mrs Ciara Antwi, the wife of Reverend Obofour, and Anita Sefa Boakye, were among the notable faces at the party.

Videos from the star-studded party for Confidence have just surfaced online. The videos shared on the Instagram blog, Nkonkonsa, show

1. Confidence's first look:

The birthday celebrant steps in all her glory in fine kente.

2. Confidence's birthday setup:

Confidence poses with her birthday cakes and fine decoration with some guests looking on.

3. Zynnell Zuh:

The actress came slaying in green and she nailed it.

4. Nadia Buari:

It was all smiles as actress Nadia Buari and Confidence posed for the cameras.

5. Efya:

Songstress

6. Victoria Lebene:

The actress rocked white to the party.

7. Anita Sefa Boakye:

Anita Sefa Boakye was on hand to support her godmother.

8. Obofowaa:

Reverend Obofour's wife also passed through and was full of smiles.

