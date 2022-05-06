Shatta Wale's ex-fiance Michy, known in private life as Michelle Diamond Gbagbonah, has been spotted for the first time after she shared baby bump photos.

Michy caused a stir on Friday, May 6, 2022, as she celebrated her photos with what can now be described as controversial photos. She shared photos of herself with a baby bump suggesting that she was expecting a child.

The photos surprised and confused social media users who could not believe that Michy had conceived on the blind side of her fans.

Shatta Michy caused a stir with baby bump photos Photo source: @michygh

Shatta Michy's baby bump is not real, she is not pregnant

But it turns out Michy is not pregnant as she had portrayed in her birthday photos. Hours after sharing those photos, she has been spotted with the supposed baby bump.

In a video sighted on Instagram's page @sweet_maame_adwoa, Michy was spotted with a flat tummy as she appeared on Wontumi TV to discuss entertainment-related matters.

See the video below:

