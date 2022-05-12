Easy on Me hitmaker Adele has taken to social media to confirm that she is still dating Rich Paul, and they are happy

This comes after speculations that the pair who was first seen together in July last year had called it quits

The multiple awards winner posted loved-up pictures alongside her man standing in front of a mansion which prompted fans to speculate that they had moved in together

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Adele and Rich Paul are still a couple and have reportedly taken things to the next level. The couple who have been in a romantic relationship for almost a year have nipped break-up rumours in the bud.

Adele posted cosy pictures alongside her boo Rich Paul on Instagram. Image: Getty Images and @adele/Instagram

Source: UGC

The singer recently headed to Instagram to share saucy pictures with her man, and social media has been buzzing ever since. Some peeps suggested that the pair had moved in together, while others said they were celebrating their first anniversary since they were first seen together around this time last year.

According to Glamour, the Instagram post has also poured cold water on rumours swirling that the 34-year-old award-winning star had dumped Rich Paul.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Per News24, Adele sparked engagement rumours when she was pictured wearing a massive rock on 'thee' finger. The publication further notes that she was asked about the engagement during The Graham Norton Show, and she responded:

"As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't."

Yaa Jackson: Kumawood Star Shows Off Handsome Boyfriend Ahead of His Birthday

In more news on celebrity relationships, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Kumawood actress and singer Yaa Jackson has shared an intimate moment with her male friend in a photo that has erupted reactions from social media users.

The 21-year-old flaunted handsome Nba Manuelgh to celebrate his birthday in advance.

The two were dressed in designer outfits as Yaa Jackson wore a colourful top while her boyfriend was decked out in a hoodie.

Source: YEN.com.gh