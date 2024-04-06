Afronita has finally announced her new endeavour after leaving DWP Academy

Her new venture, which is set to be launched on April 14, will be called Afrostar Kids Academy

The viral shared her decision during a recent live interaction with her fans

Ghanaian dance choreographer Yeboah Danita Akosuaa Adomaah, popularly known as Afronita, has founded a dance training school for kids.

She talked about her new venture, Afrostar Kids Academy, for the first time during a live online interaction with her fans on April 6.

The dance content creator says preparations have begun for her to officially launch the venture this month.

Afronita finally announced her next step after DWP Academy

Afronita's decision to found her own dance academy for kids comes after the viral singer exited the popular DWP Academy, which caused a frenzy online.

Many fans perceived a rift between Afronita and her colleagues might have influenced her exit.

However, Endurance Grand hinted in a recent interview that the former DWP Star had wanted to champion her dream of working with kids, which clashed with the DWP Academy's vision of growing its kids wing.

After months of silence, Afronita has broken ground to pursue her passion for training through her new venture. In her announcement video, the dancer said,

"I am finally living my dream. I introduce you guys to my biggest dream, Afrostar Kids Academy."

According to Afronita, Afrostar Kids Academy will help secure the future of 3 to 12-year-olds with dance.

Fans hail Afronita for her new venture

YEN.com.fh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared in Afronita's joy following the announcement of her new venture.

kadijatu_245 said:

Congratulations to the biggest and toppest CEO ‍ the world is about to hear from you

teamronita wrote:

CONGRATULATIONS QUEEN, WE ARE PROUD OF YOU

championrolie remarked:

CONGRATULATIONS P Proudda You

angelnyigu added:

Congratulations star girl God bless you

Afronita and Abigail audition for Britain's Got Talent

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita and her protégé Abigail Dromo of the Talented Kidz fame had flown to the UK for the first time.

In the UK, the Ghanaian dance duo auditioned for the esteemed Britain's Got Talent reality show.

