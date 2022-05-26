A video highlighting TikTok colossus ErkuahOfficial's humble beginning from grass to grace has sparked comments

The first few second s of the clip shows the entertainer donning simple clothes and her big transformation

s However, several netizens who commented on the video shared that the only difference they see is the change in camera quality

Everyone has a beginning, and TikTok colossus, ErkuahOfficial, born Janet Awuku Offei, equally has a humble background.

In a video slide seen by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the internet sensation's humble beginning has been highlighted.

The clip also spotlights how far the TikTok star has come, including making appearances at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 22.

ErkuahOfficial is seen in the video garmented in simple clothes compared to the one she donned for the music event, which saw other celebrities flexing their fashion credentials on the red carpet.

The TikTok entertainer has come far since she began making comic videos last year to delight her followers.

The grass to grace video highlighting her humble beginning and her rise to prominence has garnered reactions on social media. Several people, however, indicated that they cannot see any difference.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Enzympb commented:

''Only difference I see is camera quality.''

Nanaakua895 agreed:

''Nothing changed. Just maybe the quality of the camera now.''

Ask_of_jude_abaga commented:

''Very soon she will do yash .''

Travelpluggh said:

''Nothing changed. She only had to wear makeup and change clothes.''

