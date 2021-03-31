TV3 presenter, Berla Mundi, has displayed her football skills in a new video

She is able to play with her legs, knees, and chest in the video

Ghanaians have hailed Berla Mundi for her skills

TV3 presenter, Berla Mundi, has displayed beautiful football skills in a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Berla appeared so excited as she dribbled with her legs, knees, shoulders, hands, and chest.

She shared the video to her Instagram page and captioned it that she could play better than Asamoah Gyan, while asking if she could be included in the Black Stars team for the 2021 AFCON.

A collage of Berla Mundi. Photo credit: @berlamundi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Berla’s action in the video has garnered massive responses as fans have commented and shared their thoughts under the post.

Reaction

Asamoah Gyan also commented using laughter emojis.

See some of the comments compiled by YEN.com.gh:

prestigesingz: "Show them."

mickybills10: "Senior player."

black_coffee_sma: "Eii bel is it hand ball or football."

2021chiq__: "Looks like a “thigh” ball! Not a “foot” ball."

nonstop_gad: "World best."

mary_asanteasamoah: "Basket ball aloo volley."

kwesi_benzema: "Best player of the tournament @berlamundi."

iamstrawmangh: "Like we will lose 100 - 0."

Social media activities

Meanwhile, Berla Mundi was in the news recently following a photo of her dressed like an immigration officer.

She warmed hearts with the uniform as part of the Ghana Month celebration by TV3.

In other news, veteran actress, Maame Dokono, has finally broken her silence on Abigail Rawlings, the woman claiming to be a daughter to the late former president Rawlings.

She totally dispelled claims by Abigail Rawlings, a woman claiming to be the daughter of former president Rawlings, that she knows her.

Abigail Rawlings made headlines when she popped up from nowhere to say that she is Rawlings’s first child but had been hidden for various reasons.

She mentioned that in those days, she approached some key NDC members, including Maame Dokono, who advised her to go into hiding otherwise she would be killed.

Abigail claimed that Maame Dokono gave her money to ‘vanish’ and go back to her mother, a Togolese.

However, Maame Dokono has shot down all of these claims by Abigal Rawlings, saying she does not know her from anywhere.

Source: Yen.com.gh