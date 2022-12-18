For most Ghanaian celebrities, their life stories have been of moving from humble beginnings to making it big

A Tiktoker shared a video showing how several Ghanaian celebrities looked nothing like what they are now

Several netizens were impressed by the amazing transformation and took to the comments to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A TikToker with the handle @quophinheros amused several netizens when she shared a video showing how several Ghanaian celebrities were not much to look at in the past but have undergone massive transformation following their successes in their various fields.

Throwback photos of famous Ghanaian celebrities. Photo credit: @quophinheros

Source: UGC

The video showed how famous Ghanaian celebs like Jackie Appiah, Vivian Jill, Kwaku Manu, Kwesi Arthur, Fella Makafui, Agya Koo, Akrobeto and Delay looked, much to the amusement of netizens. Many attributed their new look to their acquired wealth, which enabled them to enhance their physical features

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Netizens react to the video

Several netizens took to the comments to share their thoughts about the video. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

benekhart said:

I replayed it soo many times to be sure if that was Akrobeto

Cute love added:

I think fella Makafui learnt that pose from her childhood

Queen Diana remarked:

I am so happy for you people, but when will I also change from my old look☹️☹️

Ewurabena commented:

I just realized I had never seen a throw back of Akrobeto

hajiacutelyn opined:

Vivian and Delay have been classy as always, but for Fela, hmm God has been good to her

Benedicta Gafah Shares Beautiful Throwback Photos Showing Her Beauty Is Natural

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Benedicta Gafah, an actress in Kumawood, showed gorgeous flashback images from when she was a teenager. The photos depict the actress throughout her secondary school years and after graduating. Fans have been surprised by the actress' appearance in the photographs and have praised her for being naturally beautiful.

Gafah meets all the criteria for a gorgeous woman, whether in terms of her face, colour, or shape. However, numerous rumours and accusations have suggested that, like many of her female celebrity counterparts, she has had artificial bodily enhancements.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh