TikTok has become one of the most used platforms for Ghanaian entertainers who have created a niche for themselves in the entertainment scene.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Some young entertainers, including female content creators, have leveraged the app to market their talent by delighting fans and followers with exciting videos.

The likes of Laasu, known in real life as Jackline Mensah, and Asantewaa, born Martina Dwamena, are some female creatives with the most following on social media.

Photos of Erkuah Official and Jackline Mensah. Source: Erkuah Official/ Jackline Mensah

Source: Instagram

TikTok colossus, Erkuah Official, born Janet Awuku Offei, is the most followed on the video-focused social networking platform.

YEN.com.gh throws the spotlight on the three female Ghanaian ladies with arguably the most followers on TikTok.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

1. Erkuah Official:

With over 2.4 million followers, she is the most followed Ghanaian TikToker, and she attributes her dominance on the platform to her unique style.

Ekua's account started raking in numbers when one of her videos went viral, gaining her prominence online.

The female entertainer started making TikTok videos at home about a year ago after the University of Ghana put in place measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

2. Jackline Mensah:

The Ghanaian content creator is one of the famous TikTokers in Ghana. She's known for producing and uploading lip-syncing videos on the platform.

She has 1.7 million followers, and some of her videos have raked in thousands of views.

3. Asantewaa:

Tiktok star Asantewaa is one of the fastest-rising TikTok stars in Ghana, making money through her funny videos.

Her style and the pleasant way of making her videos on the platform have helped her gain popularity and 1.6 million followers.

The social media sensation was born on June 1, 1994, and is married.

Tracy Osei and 2 Other Ghanaian Brides who Shot into the Limelight After Their Luxury Wedding

YEN.com.gh previously reported that luxury modern traditional and white weddings are greatly expensive to organise, but some Ghanaian couples set the standard with their opulent ceremonies in the recent decade.

The brides spared no expense on the most important day of their lives as they went all out to make their momentous day memorable.

With their exclusive wedding gowns, makeup, designer jewelry, bouquet, deluxe cars, and prominent guests at their ceremonies, their customary and white weddings dominated headlines for days.

Ghanaian Man Marries Jamaican Lover in Gorgeous White Wedding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Canada-based Ghanaian, Gideon Jackson, and his Jamaican bride's wedding was nothing short of breathtaking. The pair married in a gorgeous white wedding ceremony.

Family and loved ones graced the occasion with their presence as the duet exchanged vows to seal their love.

Jackson took to Facebook to share moments from the quintessential occasion on social media to thank the people who attended the ceremony.

Source: YEN.com.gh