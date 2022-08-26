Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo has been celebrated by Indian media after her conversion to Islam went viral on social media

Poloo shared a video of herself on the news in India and could not hold back her excitement saying Allah's favor had found her

The video surprised internet users as they marveled at seeing Poloo on international media and congratulated her.

Popular Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly known in entertainment circles as Akuapem Poloo, has gone international after announcing her conversion to Islam.

The actress was featured on the news in India as a media outlet reported her switch from Christianity to Islam and celebrated her.

Poloo was super excited about the news and shared a video of it on her social media page. She captioned the footage, saying:

Wow India oo I’m just blessed Haha I love it how other countries pronounce my name Akuapempuluu my name has gone far oo worldwide I wish I understand what she is saying (HIS FAVOR ON ME ALHAMDULILLAH ) being featured in Indian news lol wow

The actress did not understand what the news anchor was saying as she spoke in Hindu. One Indian who understood the language explained to her that the media was super excited about her no longer wearing revealing clothes and broadcasted the news to debunk the popular notion in India that Islam is spread through force.

The video surprised many as they did not expect a foreign media house to report about the actress. They congratulated her.

Ghanaians Congratulate Poloo

jesarbia_3122 was excited for Poloo:

Eii my woman is going places oo

official_ishmael94 wrote:

Worldwide Poloo

i_am_patra commented:

It’s the news anchor’s seriousness for me

amabagesafia reacted:

This is the blessings you get when God favors you through our Chief Iman

mahamudabdulrahaman3 was also pleased:

I keep telling you that you been a Muslim is blessings to all the world

