Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa's love life has come under scrutiny on social media after a naughty video with her boyfriend surfaced online

The video had Serwaa and her bae having a moment in which the young man grabbed her from behind and played with her

Serwaa's video has caused a stir on social media with many admirers of the actress deeming the touch as disrespectful

Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa, known in private life as Clara Amoateng Benson, has come up on social media over a new video.

The video happens to be a special moment recently Maame Serwaa shared with her handsome boyfriend which has just found its way onto the internet.

In the video which was posted on Instagram by @marigyata, Maame Serwaa was seen bending down while doing something which was not captured on the camera.

Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa has been found chilling with her boyfriend. Photo source: @officialmaameserwaa

While at the thing she was doing, the young man stretched his arm to grab her protruding behind. He played with what he had got in his hands for a few seconds. A tickled Maame Serwaa was heard shouting in excitement.

After that hay moment, the 23-year-old actress was seen wearing the same dress and moving toward her man who was seated. When he appeared in the video again, the young man had what looked like smoke coming out of his nose.

Later, Maame Serwaa sat down while she mimicked audio in the background which suggested that she had a soft body.

See the video below:

Maame Serwaa's fans complain

After the video emerged online, many admirers of Maame Serwaa complained about it. While the young lovebirds seemed to be having a good time, observers think the feely-touchy behaviour of Serwaa's lover was inappropriate. For many of these people, the way he touched the actress in a video which was to be shared on social media showed a lack of respect for her.

Below are some of the responses YEN.com.gh sighted:

kleny4519 said:

"What an impolite guy. U don't go pressing ur woman's a$$ in public like dat. Maame Serwa, I dey wish u all de best wai."

secretsdds said:

"Pressing a lady’s backside in public and some of u people see no disrespect about that…., Yoo “joe flings”! Where are all your manners?"

pepperdemproper said:

"Happy for her, finding ya own bf ain’t easy these days. Love sweet."

mauricedboye said:

"See his fake watch bi. But Serwaa ankasa which department does she lack. Front and back all set jejely."

Maame Serwaa's boyfriend

Not much is known about Maame Serwaa's boyfriend except for some photos of the young man which surfaced online a few months ago.

Maame Serwaa's fans and other social media users reacted to the handsome young man's photos with mixed feelings.

Source: YEN.com.gh