Daughter of Fella Makafui and Medikal, Island Frimpong, celebrated her second birthday on August 30, 2022 in an elegant style

However, videos of Fella Makafui dancing with so much energy has stolen the eyes of many as some wondered whether she was the celebrant

Many have reacted to the video of Fella dancing, with many cheering her on and hailing her for her incredible dance moves

Ghanaian actress and business mogul Fella Makafui celebrated the second birthday of her daughter Island Frimpong in grand style by throwing her a plush birthday party.

However, amidst the celebrations, videos of the actress showing incredible dance moves have gotten many people talking and wondering whether she was the celebrant.

In the videos, she was spotted wearing black leggings, a pink t-shirt and a pair of black slippers.

Fella booggied with so much energy and enthusiasm more than the celebrant, Island.

Sharing a video of how she enjoyed her daughter's birthday, she captioned the post saying,

Accra is too hot ..take this video cool ur heart

She also acknowledged the vendors who made the event a success. The celebrated all-male luxury event catering business, Menscookgh, brought their magic to the food section with their elegant display of food. While Laboratory Cocktails ignited the sweet tooth of people at the event.

Listen guys , if you get event wey @menscookgh no dey there , u really sleep . Lol . I chop better food tire had too much cocktails too from my @laboratorycocktail . God bless you all ❤️

Many Netizens react to videos of Fella Makafui showing energetic dance moves at daughter's second birthday party

amgmedikal:

Ei, obi party. Boi

ghdopenation:

Mother of the Year !!!

_timini:

Vibes

toms.apparels:

Dancing more than the celebrant. Is it your birthday??

itskerenkezia_:

No, you are such a vibe

akua_achea_pomaa:

Is the energy for me

lamuella._:

❤️Ei fella can dance oo

esibesiwaa:

Somebody’s birthday party

den_dey_talk:

Awww mommy enjoy saf pass bday kid

forever.padmore:

Island Maame

edzekafui:

Eeeeiii Mrs Frimpong this party de3 u take am from my baby gal oo

the_touch_photos:

Alla!!! Energy be what!!! ❤️❤️

she_loves_stonebwoyb:

The vibe alone is priceless

margaretagbenyegah22:

I can't stop watching it

Beautiful Photos of Fella Makafui And Island Frimpong At Her 2nd Birthday Party Pop Up

Island Frimpong turned 2 years on August 30, 2022, and her parents, Fella Makafui and Medikal threw a lavish birthday party for her to celebrate her big day.

The event was held at the residence of Fella Makafui and Medikal. The venue was splashed with pink decor, which could probably be the favourite colour of Island.

In a series of photos that have surfaced online, the hottest and freshest 2-year-old was spotted having a good time wrapped in her mother's arms.

Source: YEN.com.gh