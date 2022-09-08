Big Ivy has finally replied to Nigerian rapper and skit maker Mummy Dollarz, in their unending feud, with the song Final Statement

The two mothers have been going at it for some months now in a bid to win bragging rights to ascend the rap throne

Mummy Dollarz jabbed Big Ivy some weeks ago, and folks have been waiting for Big Ivy to reply and were not disappointed with her efforts

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Big Ivy has released a blockbuster diss song titled, Final Statement in reply to Nigerian rapper and comedian, Mummy Dollarz.

The pair have been going at it for months now in a bid to prove who the better rapper was.

Big Ivy photos Source: Youtube, Instagram

Source: UGC

In the process, the two mothers became internet sensations and received massive attention as Ghanaians backed their own, Big Ivy, while Nigerians also threw their weight behind Mummy Dollarz.

The friendly fire the duad threw at each other resulted in heated debates on social media regarding who was better. Mummy Dollarz was the last to throw jabs at her opponent, releasing the song 'Prodigal Daughter' and has been waiting for weeks for a reply from Big Ivy.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Ghanaian rap heavyweight has finally replied, and she did not go easy on Mummy Dollarz in the song 'Final Statement.' Big Ivy says this is the last time she will address Mummy Dollarz, hence the title.

The song carried heavy punchlines, intricate flows and rhyme schemes leaving many to believe Big Ivy was the undisputed winner.

Ghanaians Praise Big Ivy's Lyrical Prowess

Tykon Films said:

Herh the even if u get cold line really hit me. Chale sheldon stray barssss

Musah Zakariah wrote:

The hardest bar to me is “Tema, Greenwich meridian- you have to pass through Mama Ghana”

SULIVAN EWANE was impressed:

See these are one of the diss track I have watched like 100 times in a second.. mummy ivy big respect ❤️❤️

Mummy Dolarz Replies Big Ivy's Mama Naira Dis Song Which Features Shatta Wale

In a related story, the rap battle between Nigeria's Mummy Dolarz and Ghana's Big Ivy seems to be getting hotter and better and doesn't seem to end soon.

The Nigerian 'Queen of Rap' has called out Big Ivy for borrowing clothes to shoot her 'Mama Naira' music video and even criticised her headgear, 'Gele.'

Mummy Dolarz's dis rap to 'Mama Naira' has triggered music lovers with the names of the two mothers trending on social media.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh