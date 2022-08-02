The rap battle between Nigeria's Mummy Dolarz and Ghana's Big Ivy seems to be getting hotter and better and doesn't seem to end soon

The Nigerian 'Queen of Rap' has called out Big Ivy for borrowing clothes to shoot her 'Mama Naira' music video and even criticised her headgear, 'Gele'

Mummy Dolarz's dis rap to 'Mama Naira' has triggered music lovers with the names of the two mothers trending on social media

The rap battle between Nigeria's Oluwaseun Adebisi Adeyemi, aka Mummy Dolarz, and Ghana's Ivy Adjimah, aka Big Ivy, seems to be getting hotter and hotter.

What started as a Mother’s Day tribute from budding Ghanaian rapper Cj Biggerman to his mother, Big Ivy, has now become a full-blown beef for the big mamas who call themselves the mothers of rap music.

Mummy Dolarz and Big Ivy. Photo Source: @mummydolarz @bigivy.adjimah

On August 1 2022, Mummy Dolarz released a dis rap again after Big Ivy countered her dis rap against her.

With this new rap from Mummy Dolarz's camp, the rap battle may not be coming to an end anytime soon.

After Ghana’s Big Ivy replied Nigeria’s Mummy Dolarz, internet users were intrigued.

In Big Ivy's 'Mama Naira' dis song, she threw shots at Mummy Dolarz who claimed she was the 'Queen of Rap' and pitied Nigeria's for not letting M.I Abaga represent them since he is one of the greatest rappers Nigeria has birthed.

However, with Mummy Dolarz releasing a diss rap after Big Ivy, she is proving that she can stand toe to toe with Big Ivy in the rap game.

In the video sighted on Mummy Dolarz's Instagram and YouTube pages, she is seen sitting on a throne dressed in all-white with a c brown on her head signifying that she is the 'Queen of Rap'.

Watch the full video below on YouTube:

Some reactions on social media

Mummy Dolarz and Big Ivy are trending again on Twitter after Mummy Dolarz replied to her 'Mama Naira' diss song.

@Ekiti_manic:

Mummy Dolarz don come again

@HeadlessYouTube:

Mummy Dolarz Replies Big Ivy || Shatta Wale catches stray bullets

@HeadlessYouTube:

It's like Big Ivy is playing clean but Mummy Dolarz is playing dirty. Hmm This rap battle dey sweet me. Ghana vs Nigeria

@HeadlessYouTube:

Mummy Dolarz came for all GH rappers in this reply. Now we wait for Big Ivy @AdjimahIvy @Cjbiggerman

@webkid_afrika:

Nigerians can't do without shatta wale. You can ask Mummy dolarz

@SampsonDoh:

Apart from body shaming Mummy Dolarz is no where near rap.

@HeadlessYouTube:

Punchlines vs Insults Big Ivy vs Mummy Dolarz. Reaction Loading. This beef dey enter me well well .

@_Senason:

I'm confident to say that Big Ivy is in a comfortable lead. Mummy Dolarz can't touch!!

Some Reactions on Mummy Dolarz Instagram post

iyaboojofespris:

give dem

xploit_comedy:

We no Dey talk too much we Good

iam_slimcase:

Barrsssssss

emini_kabex:

Yes!! @mummydolarz CHAMPION OF THE WORLD!!❤️❤️❤️❤️

ife_luv12:

Omooo!!!! There’s no coming back from this one! Ha!!!!!!!! Ha

