A young man heard about the passing of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II and could not hold back his emotions as he sobbed

The man who is popularly known on social media as James Brown was on the floor while some friends consoled him

The video stirred hilarious reactions on social media as many felt he was just doing it for attention

The British monarch Queen Elizabeth II died 8th September 2022, and the sad news has saddened many across the globe.

A hilarious young man, known on social media circles as James Brown, reacted to the news in an interesting fashion and has captured attention online.

A video of him mourning Queen Elizabeth II's death went viral and had many peeps laughing at his antics. James feigned sadness and lamented bitterly at the monarch's passing. He looked dejected as he lay on the floor weeping.

Some friends around him tried their best to console him, but the young man rolled around the floor in an uncontrollable fashion. Many folks who saw the video felt his actions were not genuine and that he was doing it for attention.

Funny Reactions To James Brown Mourning

Norah Edwin wrote:

Princess of Africow waris this you turn mourning to comedy na two by two u need so ur brain go reset

Precious Sandra got many laughing:

Stop crying my princess..Queen lizzy was like a mother to us too.Pls don’t die okay

Jane Okechukwu commented:

This girl abi guy is really funny take heart dear

Mary Joseph

Please what is really happening here Wait did I just hear make una hold her make she no wound herself inukwa Akiko

